Police detain two drug mules, seize ketamine worth RM240,000

Two men, believed to be drug mules, were arrested after police found four kilogrammes of drugs believed to be ketamine worth RM240,000 hidden in a special compartment of a bag in a hotel in Jalan Kuchai Lama May 2, 2019. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Two local men suspected to be drug mules, were arrested during a raid on a hotel in Jalan Kuchai Lama here at about 8.30am last Saturday.

Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Adnan Azizon said following an inspection police found four kilogrammes of drugs believed to be ketamine worth RM240,000, hidden in a special compartment of a bag.

“Checks revealed that the two suspects had been actively trafficking ketamine drugs overseas in the past three months,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police also seized RM858 cash and a Honda City car, adding that the duo aged 24 and 33, were on seven-day remand from April 28.

Meanwhile in Johor Baru, police arrested a local man and seized 27.19 kilogrammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM1.5 million, from a shophouse in Skudai two days ago.

Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the 32-year-old private sector employee was detained following a three-day surveillance on the newly-completed shop building. — Bernama