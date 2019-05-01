Claiming election offence in Sandakan, Najib says ‘DAP can do whatever they want’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused the DAP of committing an election offence in Sandakan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused the DAP of committing an election offence in Sandakan.

In a tweet, the former prime minister posted two pictures of seats at a DAP ceramah with the lettering MPS on them.

He claimed the seats belonged to Majlis Perbandaran Sandakan (MPS) and that the DAP committed an offence by using them.

The MP for Pekan then claimed that the Election Commission (EC) will not do anything about it.

“Assets of Majlis Perbandaran Sandakan misused during a DAP ceramah for the Sandakan PRK?

“It’s ok. This country is theirs. DAP can do whatever they want because DAP know the SPR will not take action,” Najib tweeted on his official Twitter account.

Aset Majlis Perbandaran Sandakan disalahgunakan di ceramah DAP untuk PRK Sandakan?



Tak apa. Ini negara mereka punya.



DAP boleh buat apa yang mereka mahu.



Kerana DAP tahu SPR tidak akan ambil sebarang tindakan. pic.twitter.com/v2F7VhDPxx — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) 1 May 2019

He went further on his Facebook account saying PH had committed offences at all eight by-elections since the 14th general elections, but none of their leaders have been charged.

“It’s seven by-elections since the 14th general election and this is the eight time. PH have clearly been caught breaking the election laws on multiple occasions,” Najib wrote.

“However, none of their leaders have been charged with an offence. Rule of law supposedly.”

The Sandakan by-election is being held following the death of Stephen Wong believed to be due to a heart attack on March 28.

It will be a five-cornered fight featuring DAP’s Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin, 63 and three Independent candidates Chia Siew Yung, Sulaiman Samat and Hamzah Abdullah.