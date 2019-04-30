RTM’s visual radio to transform media landscape, says Gobind

Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters during the walkabout session at Media City at Wisma TV RTM Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The launching of visual radio by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is the broadcaster’s new direction to move in tandem with transformation of the media, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the move was in line with the government’s aim to harness new technology pertaining to radio and television broadcasting in delivering important information quickly and accurately.

“Under this initiative, we bring radio broadcasts visually, that is, what is happening at the radio station can be seen ‘live’ via television.

“This is a new thing, meaning recordings of special interviews can be done at state radio stations and thus there is no need to come to studios in Kuala Lumpur (Angkasapuri),” he said.

He said this when officiating the mini launch of a programme to enhance RTM radio stations at Wisma Berita, Angkasapuri today. Under the programme, radio broadcasts will be streamed ‘live’on TV via social media and broadband platforms.

Also present was Broadcasting director-general Abdul Muis Shefii.

Gobind said visual radio would also empower journalists to report “live” from any programme or scene of an incident.

“We started the initiative a few months back and formalised it a month ago. Work is in progress and open for discussion for further development,” he said.

However, he stressed that journalistic ethics would be maintained whereby the reporter must check the facts before broadcasts are done.

“Before, radio presenters were given a report to be read out but now they have to do ‘live’ broadcasts. This will be the difference between the old style and what’s to come in future,” he said.

He said that this initiative (visual radio) did not entail any additional cost as only existing facilities would be used.

RTM’s visual radio kicked off on April 1 and under this early phase, it involved the Selamat Pagi Malaysia broadcast on TV1. — Bernama