Six civil servants among 10 nabbed by Terengganu MACC this year

Terengganu MACC director Mohd Zaki Hassan said they were nabbed for receiving bribes and abuse of power. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 29 — The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained six civil servants so far this year.

Its director Mohd Zaki Hassan said they were nabbed for receiving bribes and abuse of power.

“We will continue to monitor government agencies, but in general, elements of corruption among state and federal civil servants in Terengganu is still under control,” he told reporters after delivering a special briefing which was also attended by Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar here yesterday.

He said a political expert, two private staff and a civilian were also arrested during the period. — Bernama