Khairy says Umno members can defend Najib all they want, but leave party out of it

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a Bicara Minda session in Shah Alam on April 29, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 29 — Those who want to defend former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak are free to do so, as long as they do not involve Umno as a party in it, said former Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said Najib has the right to defend himself and his image, in what he called the legal court and the court of society.

“There is no denying that. But in my personal opinion, after we lost the 14th general election, we realised we cannot straighten a wet thread,” Khairy said during Karangkraf’s Bicara Minda session.

Speaking to moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar, he said Umno needs to have a moral compass right now.

“So I hope of they want to defend (Najib) themselves, please do so without involving Umno. We must prove to the rakyat we have moved on from this.

“This is to show them we are not threatened by this, and especially to show the Malays that Umno has values which we must defend,” Khairy said.

He also added that criticism towards Umno ought to have its limits, as constantly criticising the party will not help in the long run.

“We must move on. I have nothing personal against (party president) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib. We can respect them as leaders.

“But they represent a time period which has since passed. Zahid’s decision to make Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as acting president was a wise move, given that he has an ongoing court case,” Khairy said.

Hasan was appointed Umno’s acting president on December 20 last year, while Zahid faces 47 charges over several million ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.