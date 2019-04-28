Lahad Datu student lodges police report after allegedly caned 22 times with dustpan handle

Police are investigating the report lodged by a Form One student claiming that he was caned 22 times on the buttocks by his class teacher using a dustpan’s handle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, April 28 — Police are investigating the report lodged by a Form One student claiming that he was caned 22 times on the buttocks by his class teacher using a dustpan’s handle in a classroom last Wednesday.

Lahad Datu Police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the boy lodged the report against the 38-year-old male teacher at 9.56am yesterday.

“The student claims that at 11.30am on Wednesday and in front of other students in the classroom, he was caned 22 times for being absent in school on April 22 without notifying the teacher.

“Initial investigation found that the boy had admitted to being absent on the said date because he had followed his father to Tawau to watch a Taekwondo competition and that he did not notify the school about it,” Nasri said in a statement here today.

He said following a medical examination, the victim was found to have sustained a mass of bruises and soft tissue injury.

No arrest has been made so far, he added. — Bernama