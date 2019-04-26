IGP: Cops to increase security for Sandakan by-election

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun addresses reporters during a press conference at the Selayang Hospital April 26, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today authorities will increase security to ensure the Sandakan by-election on May 11 runs smoothly.

Mohamad Fuzi said the security situation in Sabah’s east coast has always been a priority for police and therefore it will increase the number of policemen on duty during the by-election.

“I have given specific instructions to Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah and Sandakan police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azhar Hamin, regarding this matter.

“For now, more than 1,000 policemen and senior officers will be assigned during the by-election.

“We will increase the number if there is a need, we are always prepared to face any situation,” he said during a press conference after visiting Selayang Hospital in conjunction with the 212th Police Day celebration.

Mohamad Fuzi said another reason police pay close attention to security in Sabah is due to the situation in southern Philippines.

“The situation is eastern Sabah is volatile, so as a matter of precaution we will increase security there.

“We will ensure we are on stand-by for any possibility of incidents that could undermine public order.

“Don’t worry police would ensure a smooth by-election process in Sandakan,” he said.

When asked if police are considering to send more policeman from the Peninsular to Sabah to assist the by-election, Mohamad Fuzi said, there was no need for it and that it would cost a lot.

Mohamad Fuzi yesterday was reported saying the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has now made Tawau and Sandakan in Sabah the new transit points for militants to enter the southern Philippines and Rakhine, Myanmar.

He said the group had increasingly turned to Southeast Asia as its new hub following heavy defeats in Iraq and Syria.

He said police are closely monitoring the issue, and from time to time, arresting those militants who want to enter the southern Philippines.

Fuzi was responding to questions on Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s statement that the defeat of IS terrorists in Iraq and Syria was not an end to their violence.

Mohamad said this was because IS-trained terrorists were spread all around the world and remained a threat to global peace and security.