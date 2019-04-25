Specialist in Adib’s inquest lodges police report over story published in newspaper

Former senior forensic and pathology consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid lodged a police report on Tuesday over a story published in the newspaper about him. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, April 25 ― The 29th witness in the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has lodged a police report over a newspaper report about him.

Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, former senior forensic and pathology consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, lodged the report at Subang Jaya Police headquarters on Tuesday.

The lawyer representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Syazlin Mansor, said the newspaper report, which claimed that Dr Shahrom had threatened other witnesses in the inquest, was untrue and unfounded.

She said the incident mentioned in the police report and newspaper report did not occur and there was no incident of intimidation during any meeting between the two parties.

“For information, Dr Shahrom retired in 2017, but he’s still willing to share his expertise for free and assist in the inquest.

“We did not expect that he would be accused of something like this,” Syazlin said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

Two expert witnesses, both specialist doctors in the Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) forensic department, testifying in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib claimed that they had been threatened before lodging a report on the matter on Saturday (April 20). ― Bernama