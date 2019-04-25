Singaporean company director charged in Pasir Gudang chemical dumping case

Workers conduct a clean-up at the site of a chemical dump in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang March 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 25 — A non-executive director of a used tyre processing factory was charged in the Sessions Court today with abetting three others to dispose scheduled wastes into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang last month.

Sim Wei Der, 50, who is a Singapore national, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him before Judge Jailani Rahman.

According to the charge sheet, Sim was charged with abetting N. Maridass, 35, Yap Yoke Liang, 42 and Wang Jing Chao, 34, to dispose oil wastes and sludges, which were listed in the First Schedule of the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005 into Sungai Kim Kim using a Mitsubishi lorry and a semi-trailer tank.

The disposal of the wastes was done without prior approval from the Director-General of Environmental Quality.

He is alleged to have committed the offence near the Sungai Kim Kim bridge-widening project site, Jalan Kota Masai 1, Pasir Gudang, between 12.01am and 1am on March 7.

The charge, under Section 34B (1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, read together with Section 42 and punishable under Section 34(B)(4) of the same Act, carries a maximum jail term of five years and fine of RM500,000 upon conviction.

The court allowed Sim bail of RM250,000 with two local sureties and ordered him to report to the Pasir Gudang Police station on the 15th of every month.

May 23 was set for mention.

The prosecution was represented by Johor Prosecution director Amir Nasruddin while Sim was represented by lawyer Joshua Tay.