Kelantan royal newlyweds on state tour, drop by kopitiam

The royal couple visited chronically-ill teen 17-year-old Hakim Danial Razali at his home in Kampung Talak Chabang Empat in Tumpat yesterday. — Picture via Twitter/DatoAhmadYakob

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Tengku Mahkota Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra and his Swedish wife Sofie Louise Johannson went on a state tour yesterday, making several surprise appearances in Tumpat and Kota Baru.

Utusan Malaysia reported the newlyweds visiting chronically-ill teenager 17-year-old Hakim Danial Razali at his home in Kampung Talak Chabang Empat in Tumpat yesterday morning, spending roughly 45 minutes with his family.

The Kelantan crown prince also gifted the bedridden teen who is suffering from a brain tumour with a wheelchair and some cash.

The royal couple was accompanied by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Wakaf Bharu state assemblyman Mohd Rusli Abdullah.

PROGRAM KEBERANGKATAN YANG TERAMAT MULIA TENGKU MAHKOTA KELANTAN DAN CIK PUAN SOFIE LOUISE JOHANNSON KE JAJAHAN TUMPAT pic.twitter.com/NYe9iGC0HR — Dato' Ahmad Yakob (@datoahmadyakob) April 23, 2019

Prior to that, the couple also shocked the owners and patrons of a small kopitiam, or coffee shop, in Kota Baru when they both popped in for breakfast without any protocols at around 9.30am.

Together with an entourage of 22 friends and family from Sweden, Tengku Muhammad Faiz and Johannson had enjoyed their coffee, toast and half-boiled eggs at Kopitiam Kuan Heong Huan and chilled there for more than an hour.

The coffee shop’s owner Tan Kiat Eng reportedly told Utusan Malaysia that he was shocked when he was informed by the couple’s bodyguards that they will be having breakfast at his place.

“Tuanku usually dines at my shop but this time it is really special because he came over with wife and in-laws from Sweden,” said Tan.