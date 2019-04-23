Perak MB says unfazed by exco members criticising his leadership

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu addresses the Perak state assembly in Ipoh April 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 23 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is unperturbed by criticism leveled against his administration by members of his own state executive committee (exco).

The Chenderiang assemblyman said in his winding up speech in the State Legislative Assembly today that he’s never had problems with any of his exco members.

“But if I am criticised behind my back, that is the norm in politics,” said Ahmad Faizal to a question from Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib (BN - Slim).

Khusairi had asked the mentri besar to comment on a media report today quoting State Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari as saying that he was ordered to attend a show of solidarity for Ahmad Faizal.

Abdul Aziz had reportedly told the daily that Ahmad Faizal lacked character and ability to be the mentri besar.

“We want a leader, not a joker,” Abdul Aziz was quoted as saying.

Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said under the Standing Order, statements from newspapers are not allowed in the assembly as it was not the original source.

“Tebing Tinggi (Aziz) had issued a statement on the matter. In the House, we need to make good sense. The House is to stand for the truth. We cannot read from newspapers,” he said.

Mohd Khusairi then explained that he was asking for an explanation from the mentri besar over the report.

To that, Ahmad Faizal said his focus was on duty at hand.

“Whatever happens outside is beyond me,” he said.