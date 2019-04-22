Police: RM390,425 lost in welfare aid assistance scam in Sarawak last year

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the syndicate involved in welfare aid scam was back in action again and two senior citizens had fallen victims. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, April 22 — Losses amounting to RM390,425 was recorded involving welfare aid scam cases last year.

In fact, in the first four months of this year, four cases were reported with a total loss of RM17,880 involving the same modus operandi.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the syndicate was back in action again and two senior citizens had fallen victims.

“The victims who are housewives, aged 63 and 72 years, hail from Sri Aman and Betong. Both have suffered losses of RM2,850 and RM1,560 respectively,” he said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Mustafa advised the public to be alert and not fall prey to the wiles of individuals offering to help get welfare aid payments. — Bernama