Wisma Putra confirms Malaysian injured in Taiwan quakes

A man walks past a fallen tree after an earthquake in Taipei April 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that a Malaysian tourist was injured in earthquakes which hit the Hualien Region, Taiwan today.

The victim was reported to have been injured during a rock fall when visiting the Taroko Gorge National Park and was now being treated at the Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, said the ministry in a statement.

‘‘The ministry, through the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, in Taipei will continue to monitor the condition of the victim and extend appropriate aid,’’ it said.

The quake, 6.1 and 4.1 on the Richter scale, took place in the region at 1.01 and 1.17pm local times.

The ministry advised Malaysian citizens who were affected by the disaster and needed consular aid were advised to contact the Malaysian Trade and Friendship Centre.

The address of the centre is: 8th Floor, San Ho Plastic Building 102, Dun Hua North Road Taipei, Taiwan.Telefon : +(886) 22713 2626

+(886) 90574 6271 (Officer on duty)

Emel : [email protected] — Bernama