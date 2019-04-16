Student activists announce forum on Rome Statute, invite TMJ

Student activist Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi speaks to reporters at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — A group of student activists announced today a public forum on April 27 meant to clear the air surrounding the confusion on the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), following Putrajaya’s withdrawal from it.

At a press conference today, the group said it hopes Tunku Ismail Ibrahim will attend the event in University of Malaya, saying the Johor crown prince’s alleged confusion had aggravated the backlash against the treaty.

“If he wants to come I happily invite him to come,” said Coalition for Academic Freedom’s Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi.

