Najib chides Pakatan for changing tack on Permata

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s move to rebrand the National Permata Programme as ‘Genius’ shows it recognises its benefits, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“The National Permata Programme was clearly politicised by them (PH) before this,” he told reporters after the third day of his RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial.

“But it was a different story after the general election, they (PH) recognise the programme as beneficial for the future generations,” the former prime minister said.

