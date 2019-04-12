Sudanese protesters flash the victory sign after jumping on to the back of a military police vehicle near Khartoum’s military headquarters April 6, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — All 160 Malaysians in Sudan are reported to be safe following the military coup that ousted President Omar al-Bashir yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement today said the Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum has been in close contact with all the registered Malaysians in Sudan and is monitoring the situation closely.

“The Embassy will continue to provide necessary assistance to all Malaysians in Khartoum,” the statement said.

The Embassy in Sudan also confirmed that certain parts of Khartoum continue to experience unrest following the recent developments in the country, it said.

“Malaysians who are planning to visit Sudan are advised to defer their travel,” it added.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir had stepped down in the wake of continued calls for his resignation.

Sudan's Defence Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf was sworn in as head of the transitional council in Sudan today.

Ahmed Awad also declared a state of emergency for three months and a curfew for one month. — Bernama