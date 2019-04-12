Court postpones Adib’s inquest to April 16

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, April 12 — The inquest proceeding into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, scheduled to end today, has been postponed to April 16.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin informed the Coroner’s Court that today’s proceeding had to be postponed after the 29th witness, former senior forensic and pathology expert at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, 62, was unable to attend today’s proceeding.

Dr Shahrom was only subpoenaed for three days, from Tuesday.

“Dr Shahrom is still needed for further examination by inquest conducting officer Hamdan Hamzah.

“After Dr Shahrom, there is a possibility that forensic experts from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s Forensic Department, Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi and Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood will be recalled but it will have to follow the list,” Faten Hadni said before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad here today.

Faten Hadni said Prof Dr Shahrom’s initial subpoena to attend court ended yesterday and a new one would be issued to him.

Rofiah then set new dates for the inquest on April 16, 17, 19 and 22.

She also reminded the investigating officer to apply subpoena to be served to the witnesses for future proceeding.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the EMRS Unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured during the riot at the temple on November 27 last year.

He succumbed to his injuries on December 17 last year at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama