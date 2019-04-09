CEO wants Finas to return to core business

Finas CEO Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said his main agenda for the body is to return it to its core business. — Picture from Instagram/ahmad_idham

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Chief executive officer of National Film Development Corporation (Finas), Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said his main agenda for the body is to return it to its core business.

Ahmad Idham said Finas was increasingly moving from its original focus of producing, exhibiting and distributing local films.

He added that he was determined to restructure Finas so that its core roles are empowered in accordance with the basis of its establishment in 1981.

“I have to strengthen it back. After it was set up, it moved away from its core objectives and many people were confused, many thought Finas was a production house.

“We are a corporation with our own act, which is Act 244 (Finas Act 1981 (Amended 1984) which should focus on the development of the Malaysian film industry and the creative industry in the country,” he said.

Ahmad Idham who was appointed to the post almost a month ago was speaking as a guest of the #JanjiTemu (#LunchDate) on Bernama Radio to discuss the topic of ‘New Era for Finas here today.

He said he liked meeting industry players and the public, and said anyone with questions or wanted to strengthen Finas were welcome to go to his office. — Bernama