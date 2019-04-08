Vehicle transshipment in Malaysian ports now exempted from AP, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government has exempted the approved permit (AP) requirement for vehicles transshipped from local ports since April 1 this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — The government has exempted the approved permit (AP) requirement for vehicles transshipped from local ports since April 1 this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said hence, imported vehicles transshipped through Malaysian ports such as Port Klang no longer require the APs.

“Under the previous policy, every vehicle entering our country even though it is not for the local market needs the AP.

“This makes our ports not competitive and most of the transshipment activities have moved to Singapore. So, I have recently discussed with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and we have excluded the AP terms,” he told reporters after launching the website and application software (APP) of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Malaysia, here today.

He said the exemption for the APs was approved by MITI and executed by the ports.

In his speech, Loke said the government would make major announcements, especially in the transport sector, after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s visit to China at the end of this month.

The visit will help resolve the issues that cropped up between Malaysia and China in the past one year and deepen relationship between both countries, he said, adding that, “I am sure some of these announcements will be very positive for the Malaysian transportation sector.”

Meanwhile, the Cosco Shipping Lines Malaysia’s website and APP provide customers with high-quality digital services and rely on technological innovation to assist local shippers and freight forwarders in handling various needs and requirements in the domestic and regional shipping market.

Also present were Cosco Shipping Lines Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director Henry Tian and China Embassy economic and commercial counsellor Shi Ziming. — Bernama