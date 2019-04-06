Police to give full cooperation in probe on disappearance of Koh, Amri, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference after a crime prevention patrol at the Times Square shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KAJANG, April 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) will give its full cooperation in the investigation on its alleged involvement in the enforced disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said RMP would abide by the instruction given by national leaders to investigate the case.

He said police would also consider measures to be taken as claimed by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

“I do not want to comment on the issue as it is not the first time they (Suhakam) gave information on the case.

“As such, Suhakam should not announce the public enquiry report to the people and it should be handed to police, Home Ministry as well as other relevant authorities,” he said when launching the RPM Camaraderia Cup rugby match at General Operations Force 4th Batallion Camp near here.

He was commenting on Suhakam’s allegations which blamed the Special Branch for the enforced disappearance of Raymond Koh and Amri.

Mohamad Fuzi said Suhakam’s public announcement on its inquiry report disappointed RMP.

“It is really disappointing as their action seemed like punishing RMP when no action had been taken on the issue,” he said and added RMP will take the appropriate action on the case soon.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government would be opening new investigations following Suhakam’s report which concluded that Bukit Aman Special Branch was involved in the disappearance of Koh and Amri in 2016 and 2017.

According to him, the government will wait until the appointment of the new Inspector-General of Police has been finalised, considering the conclusion made allegation against Mohamad Fuzi.

On Wednesday, Suhakam issued a report following 18 months of inquiry on several missing persons and the report concluded that police Special Branch was involved in the enforced disappearance of Koh and Amri.

On Thursday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was prepared to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe the disappearance of Koh and Amri.

Mohamad Fuzi who is scheduled to retire as Inspector-General of Police next month was the director of Bukit Aman Special Branch at that time.

The inquiry proceeding was chaired by Suhakam Commissioner Mah Weng Kwai, a former Court of Appeal judge. — Bernama