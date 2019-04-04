Pahang state govt raises logging tax after 31 years

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the timber tax increase, which was done after 31 years, was deemed reasonable and lower than the timber tax imposed by other states such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak. — Bernama pic

LIPIS, April 4 — The Pahang state government has raised the timber tax effective June 1 last year.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the increase, which was done after 31 years, was deemed reasonable and lower than the timber tax imposed by other states such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

“Perak, Terengganu and Kelantan have raised it three or four times, but our timber royalty has not been increased for the past 31 years, and Alhamdulillah, from the middle of last year we got RM100 million, and this year, we are expecting to get RM200 million.

“All this money will be redistributed to the people and this tax increase does not involve the people, only logging companies with licenses are involved,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the integrated enforcement operation on mining activities for the Lipis District (Ops Lombong 4.0) here today.

He said although there were logging companies who had asked to review the new rates imposed, the state government felt it was fair and necessary.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said operations against illegal mining and land cultivation conducted from time to time by the Pahang State Forestry Department had been able to drastically reduce the number of cases.

“This year alone, the Forestry Department has successfully opened 12 investigative papers on the matter.

“From the previous operations carried out, the authorities have been able to detect illegal gold mining activities in Bukit Ibam, Rompin which had resulted in losses amounting to RM1.2 million for the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the latest operation held for three days since Monday, he said the authorities had raided two illegal mines in Ulu Jelai Forest Reserve and Mukim Cheka.

It resulted in the arrest of seven foreigners — an Indonesian, three Myanmars and three Bangladeshis -all of whom were handed over to the Immigration for further action. — Bernama