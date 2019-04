Hadi underwent surgery to correct a heart valve at IJN in May 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was warded at the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday.

The PAS president’s press secretary confirmed the matter with news portal Malaysiakini today.

“Yes, he was admitted into IJN yesterday. The doctors advised tuan guru (Hadi) to rest,” Abdul Malik Ab Razak was quoted as saying.

Hadi has a history of heart complications and previously underwent surgery to correct a heart valve at the same facility in May 2017.