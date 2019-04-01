Body found dumped in front of Bandar Kinrara school

Police said the body was wrapped in clear plastic sheets and blankets before being placed in a black plastic bag. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — A body was found in a black plastic bag placed beside a shop in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 1 Bandar Kinrara, near here today.

The dead body was found by cleaners working in front of the school.

Police received information about the body which was wrapped with clear plastic sheets and blankets before being placed in a black plastic bag at about 11.10am.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the victim was believed to be an adult and a forensic team was called to conduct further investigations, he said in a statement here today.

He said the body was later sent to Serdang Hospital and further information on the body would only be disclosed after a post-mortem.

Police are looking for the individuals who found the body and requested members of the public with information on the incident to contact the nearest station, he said. — Bernama