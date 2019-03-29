Three Indonesian maids claim abused by Tan Sri, Puan Sri

A group of domestic helpers pass through the security check at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport in Indonesia June 21, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Three Indonesian domestic maids have sought refuge at the Indonesian embassy alleging ill-treatment by their employer, a Tan Sri and Puan Sri, who live in Kajang near here, according to the police.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said today the women, aged 25, 29 and 41, fled from their employer’s house last Friday and the embassy lodged a police report.

The maids alleged that they were slapped and punched, not paid their wages at all and never allowed to return to Indonesia, he said in a statement.

“They have been working for the employer for between six months and seven years,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the police inspected the house and seized two passports and an i-card belonging to foreigners.

He said the maids were sent for a medical examination at the Kajang Health Clinic and have been placed at a shelter home after the police obtained a temporary protection order from the Kajang magistrate.

He also said that an investigation is ongoing under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama