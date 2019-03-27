BN lawmaker concerned over sex scenes, LGBT elements on Netflix

Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid today expressed concern over sex scenes and LGBT elements on Netflix. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid today expressed concern over sex scenes and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elements on online media service provider Netflix.

Malaysiakini reported Mastura as saying such material was causing concern among Malaysians.

“This is about films on Netflix. Are there different mechanisms between those ordinarily used to censor films and those on Netflix?

“Because I am seeing widespread sex scenes and LGBT elements which are causing worry among the people,” she was quoted saying in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mastura addressed the question to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who was delivering his winding-up speech following the debate on the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong speech.

Gobind in reply said that he was also informed by other MPs who have also raised similar concerns.

He promised to address them in a written reply.

In 2016, Netflix told Malay Mail that television series and movies shown in Malaysia will not be censored, although certain content may be unavailable due to regional licensing restrictions.