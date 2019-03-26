‘Impossible’ for parang handle to cause Adib’s rib injuries, inquest told

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi attends the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court March 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 26 — The grip of a parang or similar object could not have made the wound pattern found on fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s body, the Coroner’s Court heard today.

Resuming his testimony from last week, Hospital Kuala Lumpur medical forensics department officer Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi was answering government lawyer Hamdan Hamzah who asked if a parang handle could be responsible for the seven fractured ribs at the left rear side of Adib’s body.

“The possibility of sustaining back injuries where seven ribs were fractured following an assault by the back of a parang in this case is impossible.

“If the weapon was aimed at the deceased’s body, the only possibility of fracture is the bone that receives the impact after being struck,” he told Judge Rofiah Mohamad who is sitting as coroner for the inquest.

Dr Ahmad, who is the 24th witness, reiterated that the seven left ribs were broken in a straight vertical line.

He then demonstrated in court a normal swing using a parang’s handle to show how it could not generate the force needed to break all seven ribs in the manner that happened to the late fireman.

Muhammad Adib was critically injured in the early morning of November 27 after he and his team members from the Subang Jaya fire station responded to an emergency call at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple where a riot was taking place.

The fireman was taken to Subang Jaya Medical Centre after he was found injured, before being transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for further treatment, where he succumbed to his wounds on December 17.

