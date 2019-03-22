Joining Bersatu a collective decision, says Beaufort MP

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the decision to join Bersatu was not individually made but was a collective decision. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

BEAUFORT, March 22 — The decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was not individually made but was a collective decision, said Beaufort Member of Parliament, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

According to her, it was also thought about deeply and went through various processes in the interest of the nation, Sabah and the constituencies they (the MPs) represented.

“We were unanimous in the decision and it wasn’t a question of an individual’s struggle, to save oneself or having a personal agenda,” she said when met by reporters after the Malaysia Higher School Certificate graduation ceremony of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kota Klias, here, today.

She was asked to comment on the remarks made by Kinabatangan MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin while debating in Parliament yesterday that those individuals who had jumped party were weak, had no cause of struggle and no dignity.

Eight former Sabah Umno leaders including six elected representatives have joined Bersatu and party chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad handed over their Bersatu membership card to them at the Perdana Leadership Foundation building in Putrajaya on March 15.

Besides Azizah, the five other Independents (after quitting Umno) were parliamentarians Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri (Kudat), Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran), Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (Beluran), and assemblymen Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (Sulaman) and Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (Karanaan).

Two Senators, Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin and Datuk John Ambrose, also joined Bersatu.

Azizah said crossing over to another party had been happening in the country’s politics including in Sabah such as when Barisan Nasional (BN) wrested Sabah in 1994 after two assemblymen, Datuk Lajim Ukin (Klias) and Datuk Rubin Balang (Kemabong) from Parti Bersatu Sabah joined BN.

She said the struggle of developing the rural areas had to continue, especially in Sabah, and she agreed with Kiandee’s statement that Bung Mokhtar remarks were just political. — Bernama