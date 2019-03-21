Loke: PM directly handling Malaysia Airlines proposals

Loke said there was no fixed schedule for a decision on the future of Malaysia Airlines but suggested that the urgency of the matter merited early attention. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke directed questions today on the future of Malaysia Airlines Bhd to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying the prime minister was personally handling the issue.

He said there was no fixed schedule for a decision but suggested that the urgency of the matter merited early attention.

“I don’t know about the proposal as it is directed to the PM,” he told reporters when asked about parties that have shown interest in buying over the airline.

“There is no timeline but we need to decide the future of Malaysia Airlines as soon as possible as it is facing difficulties. It’s better for the government to decide soon.”

MORE TO COME