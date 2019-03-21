‘Has Rosmah visited yet?’ PPBM lawmaker asks Semenyih rep

Najib had promised voters that he would bring his wife Rosmah to Semenyih should BN win the recently concluded by-election — which the coalition did. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — The Selangor State Assembly broke out in laughter today when Semenyih assemblyman Zakaria Hanafi was asked if Datuk Seri Najib Razak has fulfilled his promise to bring his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, for a visit to the constituency.

Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin, in his speech on the Royal Address, stood before the House and teased the newly elected Opposition lawmaker by asking him if Rosmah had already dropped by for a visit.

“Has Rosmah visited?” Sallehudin cheekily inquired, leading to laughter from the rest of the House.

“That is irrelevant (to the debate),” Zakaria replied.

“Has she visited?” insisted the PPBM lawmaker.

“I’m a bit confused as to how Rosmah entered this discussion, but it is irrelevant to the topic,” said a bemused Speaker Ng Suee Lim who chuckled while trying to steer the discussion back to the topic at hand.

“Well, Najib said (during the Semenyih by-election campaign) that he was going to bring Rosmah to visit if Barisan Nasional (BN) won Semenyih,” Sallehudin pressed.

“Let’s wait and see,” Ng responded, again trying to put the members of the House back on track.

However, the newly elected BN rep finally relented to the endless ribbing from his fellow members of the House and admitted that Rosmah has not stepped foot in his constituency yet, leading to more laughter from the assembly.

“No... she hasn’t,” admitted Zakaria.

Ng finally managed to get the House under control after that.