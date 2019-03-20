Minister: Coconut exports netted RM974m in 2018

Salahuddin said Malaysia still had to import 192,800 tonnes of mature coconuts valued at RM96.4 million last year to meet domestic needs. — Malay Mail pic

SEREMBAN, March 20 — Malaysia earned RM974 million from export of coconuts and coconut products last year.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, who disclosed this after officiating a “Gerak Kerja Tanam Kelapa” programme in Kampung Siliau here today, said, meanwhile, the ministry reduced the import quota for coconuts by 38 per cent to enable local produce to compete with imports (coconuts).

He said the local coconut industry now was a vital one as it contributed to the socio-economy of the country.

However, he said Malaysia still had to import 192,800 tonnes of mature coconuts valued at RM96.4 million last year to meet domestic needs.

Also present was Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority director-general Datuk Ahmad Ishak. — Bernama