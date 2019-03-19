Woman jailed for eight years in Sarawak after admitting to 13 cheating charges

Chai Hui Sya is led out of the Magistrate’s Court after the sentences were handed down in Kuching March 19, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Commercial Crimes Investigation Department

KUCHING, March 19 — A 42-year-old businesswoman was jailed for a total of eight years and fined RM17,000 after she pleaded guilty to 13 charges for cheating in a land scam, involving RM192,000, two years ago.

Chai Hui Sya was arrested yesterday and charged this afternoon under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of no less than one year and not more than 10 years, and with whipping upon conviction.

Sarawak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) head Superintendent Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the accused scammed victims into investing in a non-existent land development scheme.

“All the offences were committed between February and August 2017,” he said.

The 13 charges were heard before three different Magistrate’s Courts.

Chai was jailed for two years and six months and fined RM3,000 for three charges before magistrate Mohammed Shukri Mohktar, and an additional two years for another three charges before magistrate Zubaidah Sarkawi.

She was jailed one year and fined RM7,000 for three charges, and two years and six months and fined RM7,000 for another three charges before magistrate Faelly Jeffry Lanjungan.

All the jail sentences imposed by the three Magistrate’s Courts are to run concurrently with effect from the date of her arrest yesterday.

The three courts, however, did not impose any whipping on the accused.