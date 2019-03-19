Injured victim in Lombok quake passes critical stage after brain surgery, sister says

This handout picture taken and released by Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana shows damaged houses after quakes in Selong on the resort island of Lombok March 17, 2019. — Picture by BNBP via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A Malaysian who was seriously wounded in the earthquake in Lombok on Sunday has passed the critical stage after undergoing a brain surgery at Lombok Hospital yesterday.

The younger sister of Shen Pek Chan, the injured victim said Pek Chan had a brain operation yesterday morning.

The younger sister, Maygen Chan said two of the victim’s children had also arrived in Lombok to look after their 56-year-old mother.

Nonetheless, Maygen told Bernama last night they were not sure when they would be going home.

She said family members were shocked and worried when they heard about the earthquake in Lombok.

“I had intended to accompany my elder sister in the waterfall trip but I could not stand the journey to the interior and did not join her there,” she said.

Two Malaysians killed in the incident were Lim Sai Wah, 56 and Sin Chew Daily deputy executive editor-in-chief Datin Tai Siew Kim, 56.

Apart from the two dead victims in the quake, Wisma Putra yesterday also confirmed seven victims were injured and are being treated at Lombok Hospital while 13 others are safe.

All 22 Malaysians were reported to be at the Tiu Kelep Waterfall when the quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale shook East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia at 2.07pm on Sunday. — Bernama