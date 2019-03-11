Gerakan wants student probed for insulting Chinese virility

Gerakan Youth today filed a police complaint against a medical student for allegedly claiming that ethnic Chinese men had a small phallus on Facebook. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Gerakan Youth today filed a police complaint against a medical student for allegedly claiming that ethnic Chinese men had a small phallus.

Gerakan deputy youth chief Pang Whye Nam said he came across Kiren Raj’s Facebook posts in the comments section of a news article on the death of actress and singer Emily Kong last Saturday.

“It is such an inappropriate thing to say. I hope the authorities would investigate the matter and take stern action against those responsible,” Pang told Malay Mail after lodging a report at the Cheras district police headquarters this afternoon.

According to screenshots posted on social media, Kiren allegedly boasted on Facebook that he has slept with many Chinese women because “Chinese guy penis small no stamina... Plan to push Chinse [sic] out of the country.. Only the prostitute remain here.”

Kiren first posted that Kong’s accident could have been avoided had she not left the pub alone, despite no mention of her prior location or activity.

“Condolences... I hope all the girls learn a good lesson now... Never leave the pub without a guy.

“Man and woman work together... We offer you a safe drive home and you give us makeout or sex I mean girls like sex too right ” the young man allegedly wrote on Facebook.

An online petition was created subsequently, asking the International Medical University (IMU) to take action against Kiren for his allegedly lewd and sexist remarks over Kong’s death.

At the time of writing, the petition has reached some 23,000 signatures for its 25,000-signature goal.

However, IMU has since reached out to Kiren and asked him to apologise and to delete his postings, which he has complied with.