PRS veep quits party, joins new Sarawak party PSB

Datuk Masir Kujat (second from left) look at the wildlife exhibition during a roadshow. — Picture by Bernama

KUCHING, March 7 — Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat has quit Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), which is a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) friendly party.

PSB announced today that he had joined the party together with former Selangau MP Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and former Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak, who were both sacked from PRS before the general election last year.

Masir, who is former Home Affairs Deputy Minister, also said in a statement that he tendered his resignation as PRS vice president yesterday.

MORE TO COME