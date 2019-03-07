Policeman suffers broken leg during house demolition ops

BUTTERWORTH, March 7 — A policeman suffered a broken leg while a Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAIPP) personnel was injured after being attacked by a group of five men who tried to stop the demolition of houses at Abdul Cauder wakaf land in Jalan Mengkuang here today.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the five men were among 11 people, including six women, aged between 18 and 50, being detained for trying to prevent the demolition.

“The injured policeman and MAIPP staff were taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said several MAIPP staff had gone to the scene at about 9am to begin the demolition work but had to postpone it after being stopped by some residents.

The operation continued at about 3pm after the police managed to detain the individuals who interfered with the work.

Meanwhile, Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ir Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, said the demolition work was carried out after obtaining a court order. — Bernama