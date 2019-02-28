Source: Abdul Hamid first choice for IGP post, Integrity department director to lead Special Branch

Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador leaves after meeting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on May 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — With current Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun due for compulsory retirement in May, all eyes are now focused on who will take the top cop position in the country.

One name that has been mentioned frequently to take over from Mohamad Fuzi is none other than that of Special Branch department director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador.

If Abdul Hamid becomes the IGP, the position of Special Branch Director will be vacated and the search for a new person to take over what is regarded as one of the most important spots within the force will begin.

Abdul Hamid was transferred out from Bukit Aman to the Prime Minister’s Department in 2015 at the height of investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He caused a stir when he refused to clock in at the Prime Minister’s Department and alleged a cover-up in the investigations.

Hamid, 58, returned to the force in May last year following the 14th general elections and took over the Special Branch director role from Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff.

Prior to that Abdul Hamid had been with the force for 37 years and served in various key departments.

“He is the obvious choice right now given his vast experience, he is, in fact, the first choice and is expected to take over from Mohamad Fuzi in May.

“It will be very interesting to see the changes and new policies that he will bring to the force,” a source privy to the decision told Malay Mail.

On February 22, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he would be submitting the names of candidates for the IGP and deputy IGP posts to the prime minister soon.

Another source said Abdul Hamid’s return as the special branch chief following the installation of the new Pakatan Harapan government clearly shows he has the trust of the current leadership.

“When Abdul Hamid took over, he had said that the main role of the Special Branch is to thwart any threats, either internally or externally, that might hinder the initiatives of the new government.

“He clearly knows what is needed to be done with the massive change that the country is going through now.

“He criticised the way 1MDB investigations were handled by the previous administration and openly said that his department had advised the previous government to explain the issue clearly to the people,” the source said.

The source added that Abdul Hamid’s credibility, upright attitude, honour and his experience make him the top choice for the position.

Sources said with Abdul Hamid expected to take over as IGP, the focus would now be on finding the right person to head the Special Branch.

“Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya is the best candidate to take over from Abdul Hamid.

“Zamri has served in several key positions, among them as Kedah police chief. Prior to his current position, he was with the Special Branch where he served as the deputy director... given his background, he will be perfect,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the source said Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani’s name has been suggested for the Deputy Inspector General of Police post.

“From what I have gathered, Datuk Acryl’s name has been recommended for the DIGP post,” the source said.

Acryl Sani served in various senior positions among them as Perak and Sarawak police chief and also headed Bukit Aman’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department. He was also the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department director.