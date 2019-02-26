Govt mulling partnerships for third national car project

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks to reporters during a press conference in Cyberjaya October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The government is currently examining technology partnerships to develop the third national car project, says Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

He said the move was important to ensure the technologies chosen were appropriate and sustainable for the type of car to be produced.

“We have received many suggestions from various quarters, and we will shortlist each of them.

“This is not easy (to be decided on) because it needs to be discussed at the National Development Council level, and I expect us to reach a decision within this year,” he told reporters after attending a programme organised by Karangkraf Media Group here, today.

Mohd Redzuan said the government was currently focusing on making Malaysia an automobile manufacturing country.

In this regard, he said the government would focus on ‘Extended Range Vehicles’ (ERV) for the third national car project as it was deemed more affordable.

The idea of a third national car project was first mooted by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in June last year, a month after becoming Prime Minister for the second time. — Bernama