AG: Najib not entitled to seek 1MDB prosecutor Sri Ram's appointment letter

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Local laws do not provide for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid for the government letter appointing private lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the prosecutor for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) cases, Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas said today.

Thomas today also personally confirmed to the High Court that he appointed Sri Ram as the prosecutor for 1MDB cases, and noted that he had already announced this appointment on August 31.

Noting that Sri Ram had on multiple times already appeared on behalf of the public prosecutor for many court cases since the appointment and that it would be “baffling” for Sri Ram to do so without being appointed, Thomas said the facts do not support Najib's application to disqualify Sri Ram.

“There's absolutely no factual or evidential basis for the application by the applicant. The factual foundation is totally absent,” he told the High Court here.

Today was the continued hearing of Najib's bid to disqualify Sri Ram from leading the prosecution for three of his cases.

Thomas also argued today that local laws do not allow any party to seek the letter of appointment of their opponent's lawyer.

“A litigant has no legal right under Malaysian law to have sight of the letter of appointment or to question counsel of adverse parties, because that is clearly a privileged document between client and counsel.

“By definition it would contain secrets and confidential terms which are never intended to be viewed by any third party,” he told the court.

Thomas went on to explain that the only exception where the letter of appointment of lawyers may be sought for in civil cases, is when a lawyer’s professional qualifications were suspect.

For criminal proceedings, Thomas said the prosecution has no legal right to ask for the letter of appointment of any lawyers appointed by an accused, noting that the prosecution has not asked for such documents on the appointment of Najib's lawyers.

“So if we have not asked, how dare they ask how Sri Ram was appointed?” he said.

Najib's lawyer, Harvinder Singh, then asked Thomas to clarify if the appointment of Sri Ram was in writing and whether Sri Ram was appointed to a role involving both the investigation and prosecution of the 1MDB cases.

Thomas responded by again raising the privilege of client-lawyer confidentiality, which he argued also applies to the government of Malaysia.

“They have no right to ask. It's privileged and confidential between client and counsel. There's no difference between the government and private sector,” he said.

Hearing before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah will continue on February 28 afternoon, where Najib's lawyers are expected to respond to arguments made by the prosecution today.

On December 21, Najib had applied to disqualify Sri Ram from leading the prosecution of three of his cases — namely 25 charges of money-laundering and power abuse involving more than RM2 billion of 1MDB funds; six charges of criminal breach of trust over RM6.64 billion; and one charge of power abuse involving the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s 1MDB audit report.

Najib had initially sought for seven orders and declarations.

Harvinder today said Najib would only pursue two court orders, namely an order for the prosecution to produce a copy of Sri Ram’s letter of appointment as a senior deputy public prosecutor under Section 376(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, and an order that Sri Ram be disqualified from continuing to act as senior DPP on behalf of the public prosecutor in these cases.

