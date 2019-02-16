Finance minister: Govt has begun repaying tax refund arrears

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The government has begun the process of repaying tax refund arrears amounting to RM37 billion, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“This year we have hope the country's economy will improve, as we are repaying tax refund arrears for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and income tax of up to RM37 billion.

“It will be paid within 10 months and the payment has already begun, this will spur economic development,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Lunar New Year celebration here, today.

The GST arrears refund amounts to RM19 billion while the income tax refund amounted to RM18 billion.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the Semenyih state assembly by-election, he said the people should be reminded on the need for a stable and united government.

“Only Pakatan Harapan can represent all races in Malaysia and unite the people. The other parties can only represent a certain group which cannot unite the country, but can only divide the people,” he said. — Bernama