Man held for abusing dog free on bail

IPOH, Feb 15 — A 58-year-old man has been released on police bail after he was arrested when a video of a pick-up truck dragging a dog went viral.

Taiping district acting police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said the man was released on Thursday evening.

“Police have completed its investigations into the matter and had submitted the papers to the state prosecution office today for further instructions,” he said in a statement here today.

Pending a decision by the prosecution, the suspect was released on bail yesterday, added Razlam.

It was reported that the man was arrested on Monday following a report that was lodged at Pokok Assam police station.

The suspect, who is unemployed, claimed that he had placed the dog at the back of the truck to transport it for disposal on Sunday evening after it bit the wiring of his home.

He denied hanging the dog by the side of the truck as shown in the video.

The one-year-old mongrel, which survived the ordeal, was later dumped at the Aulong market in Taiping.

The case is being investigated under Section 44 (1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953 that provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year, or both.