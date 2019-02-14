Tunku Abdul Rahman’s granddaughter urges unity in new book

Datin Seri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein (second from left) poses with a copy of ‘Dialog : Thoughts on Tunku’s Timeless Thinking’ during the book launch last night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — All races, religions and ages from all walks of life should come together in order to promote unity in this country, according to a book titled Dialog : Thoughts on Tunku’s Timeless Thinking.

The granddaughter of the first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, Datin Seri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein said the second edition anthology book can be described as a good guideline for Malaysians as it shows a lot of principle formulating by the late prime minister during his era.

“A lot of Malaysians carry his characteristics. The federal constitution was drafted under his supervision. A lot of the national values that he promoted like Malaysian harmony, closing the gap between the rich and poor, where all of these are relevant issues.

“If you read the newspaper today, they are all talking about issues that Tunku Abdul Rahman commented when he was alive. So the wisdom is timeless and still relevant until today,” she said.

She said this to Bernama at the launching of the book titled Dialog : Thoughts on Tunku’s Timeless Thinking as well as to commemorate Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj's 116th birthday here, last night.

The new edition anthology book features new essays by some of Malaysia’s foremost thinkers, activists and commenters including Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan.

Sharifah Menyalara said the book comprised various sections including leadership in government which can be a good reference to current leaders.

“All the contributors in the section I think they make a very relevant point when they refer back to Tunku and they certainly feel that Tunku’s wisdom is relevant for leaders today. So any leader who wants to lead the government today can look back to what Tunku said,” she said. — Bernama