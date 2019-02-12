MCMC gives full commitment in advocacy campaigns to combat cybercrime

Al-Ishsal (left) said the pilot project of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (right) on January 8 was among the first projects planned for the future. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is committed to engage in advocacy campaigns actively in efforts to combat the rise in cybercrime, says its chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak.

He said in January this year, MCMC was involved in interviews with several media outlets to highlight various cybercrimes such as the Macau Scam, African Scam, online scams and loan-related scams.

“A total of 12 articles were published in January regarding the issues,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Al-Ishsal said all initiatives implemented by MCMC last month reflected its commitment and determination in efforts to elevate the Malaysian communications and multimedia industry to a higher level as the industry was one of the key bases to the country’s economic growth.

He said the MCMC would provide updates to the people on various initiatives related to the communications and multimedia industry from time to time as it continued to lead the next phase of the country’s industrial growth.

“The people are the MCMC’s main stakeholders so it is only right for us (MCMC) to include them as part of the growth of the industry as connectivity is now a key aspect of their daily lives as well as the catalyst to drive economic development,” he said.

Al-Ishsal said the pilot project of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo in Jasin, Melaka, on January 8, was among the first projects planned for the future.

“Connectivity is an important weapon in empowering the community in terms of providing access to useful information as well as helping the small businesses,” he said.

With the successful launch of the NFCP pilot project in Melaka where the people would be able to enjoy the fastest Internet speed reaching 1 gigabit per second (1Gbps), MCMC would continue to be committed to ensure that other rural communities to receive similar facilities, in line with the government’s goal of driving equitable and inclusive economic growth, he said. — Bernama