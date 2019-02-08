Report: MACC to meet PAS MP, others over Umno’s RM90m payment

According to a report, the MACC are in the process of gathering documents and bank accounts of those implicated in the case and the four witnesses who are MPs and political leaders. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are calling four key witnesses in the investigation into a claim that Umno paid RM90 million to PAS leaders to secure their support for the party.

According to a Berita Harian report, the MACC are in the process of gathering documents and bank accounts of those implicated in the case and the four witnesses who are MPs and political leaders.

“We’re also gathering evidence and statements from other important witnesses to complete our initial investigations,” Berita Harian quoted the source.

“These statements are the first stage in our investigations and will strengthen our case before we start staking statements from others,” the source added.

Also being called up is PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz who is central to investigations after an audio recording surfaced two days after PAS leader Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, dropped a defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown that he filed on April 21 last year.

Nik Abduh has welcomed the MACC’s investigations while PAS leaders have promised full cooperation.