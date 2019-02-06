PAS MP tells Putrajaya to spell out dual-language programme

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the scheme launched as a limited trial appeared to be a backdoor to bring back a previously abandoned policy. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Education Ministry must clarify the true purpose of the dual language programme (DLP) for national schools, said Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali At-Takiri from PAS.

He said the scheme launched as a limited trial appeared to be a backdoor to bring back a previously abandoned policy.

“It is clear that the DLP is a reincarnation of the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) which was abolished when Malaysian students examination results deteriorated badly in 2007.

“DLP was introduced even though it was protested by academics and the opposition politicians — back then — who is now part of the government. It is unfortunate if this programme (PPSMI) returns and have a place and it is strengthened by the new government,” said Mohd Khairuddin.

He also voiced his suspicions that the DLP impact study, done last year for presentation in January, would be biased towards continuing its implementation.