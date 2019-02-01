More CNY toll discounts to take note of

More concessionaires announced toll discounts in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holidays today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, Feb 1 — ANIH Bhd, the concessionaire of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and Phase 1 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1), is offering a 10 per cent discount for class one vehicle users in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Its executive director, Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein said the discount would be from midnight to 11.59pm on Tuesday.

He added that the discount offer was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), which it had implemented since 2011, in appreciation of its customers and to celebrate one of the major festivals in the country.

“We have also drawn up a proposed travelling time schedule to be used as reference for those heading towards the East Coast in a bid to reduce congestion at the Gombak Toll Plaza, Bentong and Karak.

“We expect the traffic peak hours to start at 9am today and on the evening of February 4 before the congestion resumes on February 9 and 10 as people make their way back to Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Fauzi suggested that those heading to Kelantan and Terengganu tomorrow and on Sunday to leave between 6am and 10am or around 5pm to 8pm.

For those travelling to Pahang on the same days, he suggested they start their journey between noon and 3pm or from 7pm to 11pm.

From February 8 to February 10, those from Pahang are advised to hit the road between 6am and 10am or from 7pm to 10pm, while those from Terengganu should leave from 8am to 11am or from 8pm to 10pm.

On the same dates, road users from Kelantan are encouraged to use the expressway from 6pm to 10pm or between 9pm and midnight.

“We would like to advise road users to ensure sufficient balance on their Touch ‘n Go or eWallet RFID cards before starting their journeys as the top-up service lane will be closed, if traffic starts to build up,” he said.

He also said that road users could top up or buy new cards from the Customer Services Centre at the toll plazas in Gombak, Bentong, Karak, Temerloh and Kuantan or at the self-service kiosks at the Rest and Services Areas in Genting Sempah, Temerloh and Gambang Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, IJM Corporation Berhad, the concessionaire for Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas), is offering a toll discount for class 1 vehicles in conjunction with Chinese New Year on February 5.

In a statement today, IJM toll division chief operating officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said the discount of 20 per cent would take effect from midnight until 11.59pm on February 5 at all Besraya and NPE toll plazas, and 10 per cent discount at the Ampangan toll plaza on the Lekas Expressway.

She advised motorists heading south to use the Lekas Expressway, while those heading to the east coast states to use the Besraya Expressway through the Loke Yew toll plaza to MRR2. — Bernama