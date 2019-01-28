Malaysia can’t host Paralympics? We can host other events, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said Malaysia will stand by its principle in banning Israel athletes from entering the country. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Malaysia will stand by its principle in banning Israel athletes from entering the country and can afford not hosting the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir said although the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has stripped Malaysia of the right to host the event which is slated to be held in Sarawak in July, the country can still host other events.

“We stand by our principle, which is that Israel is a criminal nation. It has been breaking international law without anybody saying anything,” he told reporters when met after a closed-door meet with statutory bodies.

“We have a right to voice our feelings and to have our own policies.

“If we cannot host the Paralympics, we can host other events,” he added.

MORE TO COME