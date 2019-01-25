Speedsters beware: Transport Ministry mulls more cameras on Penang Bridge, NSE

Anthony Loke (third from left) visits the Land Public Transport Agency’s Central Territory office in Kelana Jaya January 25, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 ― More cameras are being considered for installation along the Penang Bridge and North-South Expressway (NSE) to catch motorists who flout the laws and endanger the lives of road users.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the idea was proposed by highway concessionaire PLUS Expressways Berhad following the death of 20-year-old college student Moey Yun Peng whose Mazda CX-5 SUV was thrown off the Penang Bridge into the sea below last Sunday after colliding with another car driven by a friend.

“The important thing is PLUS said they are willing to bear the costs to install the cameras, at no charge to the government,” Loke told reporters during a working visit to the Land Public Transport Agency’s Central Territory office here.

He added that PLUS will be in charge of maintenance while the Road Transport Department (RTD) mans operations, if the extra cameras are installed.

“The discussions have yet to determine where the cameras will be placed, since RTD must make that decision backed by the results of a study conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research.

“It cannot be simply placed at random, and will likely be situated at accident hotspots,” the minister said.

Loke explained that the idea is not so much to collect fines from errant drivers on the highway, but to warn them to slow down and not speed.

“All the same I wish to express my appreciations to PLUS for stepping forward to do this bit of corporate social responsibility,” he said.