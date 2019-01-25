Ambiga to Cameron voters: Show BN the exit tomorrow

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Former Bar Council chairperson Ambiga Sreenevasan urged voters to treat the Cameron Highlands by-election like a general election and show Barisan Nasional (BN) the exit tomorrow.

“I may be one of Pakatan Harapan's toughest critics. But they are still one million times better than the last government. Time to show BN the door in Cameron Highlands. Outstation voters do go home to vote!” she posted on her Twitter account.

Ambiga also said that it was important for outstation voters to return to Cameron Highlands to cast their ballots.

“Come on outstation voters. Please treat this election like a GE (general election) fight and vote! That is how the candidates view it.

“You could truly improve the lives of the people of Cameron Highlands if you bring change here,” she Tweeted.

Ambiga was commenting on Lim Kit Siang's Tweet earlier in the day that BN is expected to win the seat unless there is a “miracle” in the form of an influx of outstation voters.

The DAP veteran said a Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory would also crush former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's plan to make a political comeback by using tomorrow's by-election as a launchpad.

Yesterday Ambuga who is the National Human Rights Society (Hakam) president said there will be no forgiveness for the new administration if it fails to reform government-linked companies as promised.

She said while it is understood that certain pledges would take some time to be executed, she said reforming Government Linked Companies (GLC) should not be one of them.

The Cameron Highlands by-election will see a four-cornered fight between PH, BN and two independents for the parliamentary seat.

The candidates taking part in the by-election are: M. Manogaran for PH, Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor fro BN as well as two independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.