Daim: Reasonable to fear China’s 5G tech

Tun Daim Zainuddin (left) speaks while Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong looks on during the inaugural Perwira dialogue by the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Malaysia would do well to be wary of China’s 5G technology, Tun Daim Zainuddin said today as some Western nations — suspecting espionage — ban equipment made by telecommunications giant Huawei.

The federal government adviser added that major technological advancements have further disrupted human life and had implications on international relations.

“And there is good reason to fear the exponential rise of China’s 5G technology,” Daim said in a speech at the inaugural Perwira dialogue by the Ministry of Defence here.

“I’ve discussed previously issues of territorial sovereignty. But today, we also face an encroachment on ‘digital sovereignty’. While the speed of transmission and storage of information has greatly improved our daily lives, we need to stop and question the price we are paying for this convenience.”

MORE TO COME