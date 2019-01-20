I feel like dancing too, says Bung Mokhtar after AG, CJ ‘twist’ video

A social media user laughed at Bung’s tweet, complimenting him on being a good troll, which he denied. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Sabah Umno head Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has broken ranks with his Peninsular counterparts, saying that he sees no problem with the attorney general (AG) and the chief justice (CJ) dancing at a Sabah Law Society (SLS) event.

“I don’t see any problem with the function. I feel like dancing too... #keepitup #maluapabossku #FeelForeverYoung,” the Kinabatangan MP tweeted, together with the viral video clip of the dance event attended by AG Tommy Thomas and CJ Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

A social media user laughed at Bung’s tweet, complimenting him on being a good troll, to which Bung responded: “It’s not a troll. I’m serious.”

Thomas and Malanjum were criticised for dancing at the group’s Opening of the Legal Year Gala Dinner 2019 in Kota Kinabalu, prompting accusations of fraternising and tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

The two were dancing to popular 60s rock ‘n roll tune Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker.

The video was also said to feature de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and prominent lawyers and activists, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Siti Kasim.

After the video made headlines, Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin took to social media to remind the public of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) reaction the last time an AG was caught dancing with Cabinet ministers.

The Rembau MP sarcastically pointed to the incident when former AG Tan Sri Apandi Ali danced with Barisan Nasional (BN) ministers then, comparing it to the recent event involving Thomas and Malanjum.

In 2016, a video showing a man resembling Tan Sri Apandi Ali was spread online, in which he was seen dancing with BN ministers, including Datuk Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Nancy Shukri during the Merdeka Day parade then.

Responding to several tweets defending Thomas, the shadow finance minister said he has no qualms, however, with Thomas dancing.

“I didn’t have an issue with it. I don’t have an issue with this. I was just trying to recall what PH’s position was during the previous dance-off,” he tweeted.

Several politicians from both sides of the political divide also chided the two men for allegedly tarnishing the image of impartiality and integrity of the judiciary by fraternising with other prominent lawyers and activists.

“Since before, the judiciary and legislative institutions are sensitive with whatever social mingling, especially among judges, that may affect public confidence towards their honour, ethics, integrity and morals,” said Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a statement.

“What more if it involves the chief justice and attorney-general socialising with politicians and high-profile individuals that surely will court controversy and erode public trust over any decisions that they may decree later on.”

Similarly, PKR’s Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also insisted that judiciary and executive figures must keep their image of impartiality and the integrity of the institution during official events.

“In 2016, we have questioned then attorney general and ministers dancing in a Merdeka event. We have to be consistent,” he said in a tweet.

The SLS has since slammed critics of its gala dinner on Friday night, after Thomas and Malanjum received flak for dancing during the event.

The organiser of the event said in a statement that the event was essentially a social and harmonious occasion reflective of its East Malaysian hospitality.

“It would be a sad day for our legal community if members feel constrained from dancing at an annual social occasion such as the OLY 2019 as a result of such unsubstantiated criticism,” its president Brenndon Soh said.